The Beautiful Girls bring album anniversary celebrations to WA

The Beautiful Girls are hitting the road for a massive Australian national tour to celebrate 20 years of their iconic album, We’re Already Gone.

The tour includes two dates in Western Australia, with performances lined up for Indian Ocean Hotel in Scarborough on Friday, May 23, and The River in Margaret River on Saturday, May 24.

Originally released in 2005, We’re Already Gone became a Gold-certified classic, racking up over 50 million streams and earning nominations for ARIA, APRA and triple j awards.

Featuring standout tracks like Ashes and Let’s Take the Long Way Home, the album hit #1 on the AIR charts, cracked the ARIA Top 20, and even landed in the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Reggae charts.

With a six-piece line-up, the band will perform We’re Already Gone in its entirety for the first time ever, alongside some of their biggest hits.

The Beautiful Girls’ We’re Already Gone 20th anniversary tour hits Indian Ocean Hotel on Friday, May 23, and The River on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 13 from threekingstouring.com.au

