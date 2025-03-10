RTRFM reveals line-up for In the Pines 2025
Local community radio station RTRFM has revealed the line-up for their popular annual local music festival, In the Pines.
Returning for its 32nd consecutive year in 2025, 20 handpicked local bands will play across two stages at UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 13.
The 2025 line-up features some of the state’s most promising new acts, including Bigardoo feat. Cozza Emcee, Gloam, Front Yard Horse, and Lloyd and the Leftovers, plus longtime favourites Gap Year, King Ibis, Noah Dillon, Holli Scott and Airline Food.
Things will get a bit loud with Yomi Ship, Lonesome Dove, and The Ghoulies, and get a little experimental and ambient with Outcome Unknown presents The Definitives, Scratching, Kankawa Nagarra, and Nika Mo, while Mali Jo$e, The Bures Band, Helen Townsend, and Jacob Diamond round out an all-star local line-up.
In The Pines is more than simply a day of music. There will be food trucks and coffee from George’s Kebabs, Lola’s Spring Rolls, Osaka Okonomiyaki, Charlie’s Pizza, and The Kelley Jane, as well as drinks from Whitelakes Brewing Co, Shelter Brewing, Vino Volta, Whipper Snapper, Kimberley Rum Company and Little Things Gin.
In 2025, the station welcomes back their ‘sensory space’ in collaboration with Enable WA and supported by Plico Energy for neurodivergent punters and those who need a break from the noise to chill out.
The station will also be broadcasting all the happenings live on the radio from 11am to 9:30pm at 92.1FM, and digitally and online at rtrfm.com.au
In the Pines raises essential funds for RTRFM, allowing the not-for-profit community station to keep platforming local arts and culture for another year.
Check out the full line-up below:
Airline Food
Bigardoo feat. Cozza Emcee
The Bures Band
Front Yard Horse
Gap Year
The Ghoulies
Gloam
Helen Townsend
Holli Scott
Jacob Diamond
Kankawa Nagarra
King Ibis
Lloyd and the Leftovers
Lonesome Dove
Mali Jo$e
Nika Mo
Noah Dillon
Outcome Unknown presents The Definitives
Scratching
Yomi Ship
RTRFM’s In the Pines 2025 hits UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 13, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.com.au