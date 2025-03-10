RTRFM reveals line-up for In the Pines 2025

Local community radio station RTRFM has revealed the line-up for their popular annual local music festival, In the Pines.

Returning for its 32nd consecutive year in 2025, 20 handpicked local bands will play across two stages at UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 13.

The 2025 line-up features some of the state’s most promising new acts, including Bigardoo feat. Cozza Emcee, Gloam, Front Yard Horse, and Lloyd and the Leftovers, plus longtime favourites Gap Year, King Ibis, Noah Dillon, Holli Scott and Airline Food.

Things will get a bit loud with Yomi Ship, Lonesome Dove, and The Ghoulies, and get a little experimental and ambient with Outcome Unknown presents The Definitives, Scratching, Kankawa Nagarra, and Nika Mo, while Mali Jo$e, The Bures Band, Helen Townsend, and Jacob Diamond round out an all-star local line-up.

In The Pines is more than simply a day of music. There will be food trucks and coffee from George’s Kebabs, Lola’s Spring Rolls, Osaka Okonomiyaki, Charlie’s Pizza, and The Kelley Jane, as well as drinks from Whitelakes Brewing Co, Shelter Brewing, Vino Volta, Whipper Snapper, Kimberley Rum Company and Little Things Gin.

In 2025, the station welcomes back their ‘sensory space’ in collaboration with Enable WA and supported by Plico Energy for neurodivergent punters and those who need a break from the noise to chill out.

The station will also be broadcasting all the happenings live on the radio from 11am to 9:30pm at 92.1FM, and digitally and online at rtrfm.com.au

In the Pines raises essential funds for RTRFM, allowing the not-for-profit community station to keep platforming local arts and culture for another year.

Check out the full line-up below:

Airline Food

Bigardoo feat. Cozza Emcee

The Bures Band

Front Yard Horse

Gap Year

The Ghoulies

Gloam

Helen Townsend

Holli Scott

Jacob Diamond

Kankawa Nagarra

King Ibis

Lloyd and the Leftovers

Lonesome Dove

Mali Jo$e

Nika Mo

Noah Dillon

Outcome Unknown presents The Definitives

Scratching

Yomi Ship

RTRFM’s In the Pines 2025 hits UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 13, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.com.au

