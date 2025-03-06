Community radio show launches live music showcase
Kalamunda Community Radio Station‘s local music show, Black Swan/White Noise, are launching a new live music series at Rosemount Hotel.
The first edition of the series will feature grunge-metal group Electric State, alt-rockers Moth Street Artists (pictured) and indie-folk artist Beth Chia. The hand-picked local acts will perform alongside a radio show broadcast of the show on Saturday, March 29 at Four5Nine Bar.
Known for broadcasting interviews and live sessions with grass roots musicians, Black Swan/White Noise is a regular program on Kalamunda Community Radio Station running from 6-8pm on Tuesday nights at 102.5fm.
Black Swan/White Noise‘s live music showcase hits Four5Nine Bar on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au