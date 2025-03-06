RTRFM’s local music festival In the Pines returns to UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 13.

Now in its 32nd year, the 2025 edition of the festival sees 20 of WA’s best artists across two stages, with the line-up set to be released on Breakfast With Pam on Monday, March 10.

In The Pines is one of WA’s longest-running music festivals and is renowned for having been a platform for many of the iconic bands who have made a mark in WA over the past three decades.

This year the community radio station will continue their ‘sensory space’ in collaboration with Enable WA and supported by Plico Energy for neurodivergent punters and those who need a break from the noise to chill out.

