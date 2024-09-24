Two Door Cinema Club and Declan McKenna to kick off Ice Cream Factory’s summer season

Indie-dance favourites Two Door Cinema Club and UK singer-songwriter Declan McKenna are bringing their joint Australian tour to Ice Cream Factory in Northbridge on Wednesday, December 4.

Formed in Northern Ireland in 2007, Two Door Cinema Club first gained attention with their debut album Tourist History, which included hit singles Something Good Can Work and Undercover Martyn. The band will arrive with new material from their latest album, Beacon, which reached #2 on the UK Albums Chart, along with recent singles, Sure Enough and Happy Customers.

Following his main stage performances at the Reading and Leeds Festivals, Declan McKenna will bring his energetic and vibrant show to Perth. Hailing from Hertfordshire, UK, McKenna recently recorded his third album, What Happened To The Beach?, which reflects a personal journey that balances joy with the intensity of recent global events.

The exciting international pairing is the first show to be announced for Ice Cream Factory’s 2024 summer program, with more headline acts yet to be revealed. In previous years, Ice Cream Factory has hosted a diverse mix of national and international acts, including Robert DeLong, PNAU, Claptone, The Presets, Vera Blue and more.

Two Door Cinema Club and Declan Mckenna play Ice Cream Factory on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to livenation.com.au

