Kasey Chambers brings national album tour to regional WA

ARIA Hall-of-Famer and beloved Australian singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers has announced her Backbone Australian Tour, which will span five months and cover over 30 dates across the country in 2025.

The WA leg of the tour kicks off at Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie, on Saturday, May 10, and hits Esperance Civic Centre on Sunday, May 11, Albany’s Princess Theatre on Tuesday, May 13, Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, May 14, and finishes up at Astor Theatre in Perth on Thursday, May 15.

The tour comes with the release of Chambers’ upcoming thirteenth studio album, Backbone, which comes out on Friday, October 4. Known for her raw, honest songwriting, Chambers will debut tracks from Backbone on the tour while also treating fans to hits from across her 25-year career.

In conjunction with the new album, Chambers will be celebrating the release of her book, Just Don’t Be A Dickhead… and other profound things I’ve learnt, a collection of personal stories and lessons she has gathered throughout her life and career. Chambers stated that her experiences in writing the book have deeply influenced the creation of the album, saying, “Celebrating my new releases, Backbone and Just Don’t Be A Dickhead (the book of profound lessons I’ve learnt through the years), my full band and I will be visiting songs throughout my career that shaped who I am.”

“I can’t wait to be sharing some new songs along with my old favourites and the stories and secrets behind where they came from, like never before,” Chambers said. “For me, the Backbone Tour already feels like the live soundtrack to my life.”

Kasey Chambers’ Backbone Australian Tour hits Goldfields Arts Centre on Saturday, May 10, Esperance Civic Centre on Sunday, May 11, Princess Theatre on Tuesday, May 13, Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, May 14, and Astor Theatre on Thursday, May 15, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to kaseychambers.com

