Local legend unites musical alter-egos for national When Kev Met Bob Rides Again tour

Local music legend Kevin Mitchell, also known by his stage name Bob Evans, is set to hit the road once again in November and December for his When Kev Met Bob Rides Again tour.

The national tour will bring Mitchell’s alter egos, post-grunge rocker Kev from Perth band Jebediah, and the ARIA-winning folk artist Bob Evans to capital cities and new regional venues across the country, including Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Friday, November 29.

The tour comes off the back of the 2023 When Kev Met Bob tour, which sold out shows across the country with its dynamic blend of rock and melodic folk. Fans can expect a unique performance that blurs the lines between Mitchell’s two distinct alter-egos by switching between electric and acoustic sets. The show will span over three decades of music, featuring songs from Mitchell’s iconic work with Jebediah alongside the reflective, acoustic melodies of the Bob Evans persona.

“Last year, I took the plunge with something that had been at the back of my mind for many years—playing a show that combined my Jebediah and Bob Evans songs together for the first time ever,” Mitchell said. “For nearly 30 years, I had kept them completely separate, but now felt ready to step into a new era.”

It has been a busy year for Mitchell, with the release of Jebediah’s OIKS, their first album in 13 years. The tour will celebrate both the band’s latest work as well as Mitchell’s extensive 12-album catalogue, which stretches back to Jebediah’s debut in 1996 and includes Bob Evans’s six albums.

Mitchell added that last year’s shows left him feeling a “peculiar sense of completeness” after blending both sides of his music. “It was much more than I had expected,” he said. “Simply put, it was the most satisfying run of shows I had done in years, and I knew straight away that I had to do it again.”

The When Kev Met Bob Rides Again tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Friday, November 29, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to bobevans.com.au/tour

