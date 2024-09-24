Canadian indie four-piece Peach Pit to bring The Magpie Tour down under

Canadian indie pop band Peach Pit have announced their return down under in 2025. The Vancouver-based quartet are set to perform exclusive headline shows from their The Magpie Tour, kicking off at Freo.Social on Friday, February 28, before continuing on to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The band is touring in celebration of their fourth studio album, Magpie, which is out on Friday, October 25.

Peach Pit’s journey began with their breakout EP Sweet FA in 2016, and they’ve continued to build momentum with each release. Their previous album From 2 to 3 (2022) featured fan favourite tracks like Give Up Baby Go and Up Granville, with a signature blend of expansive arrangements and heartfelt lyrics.

The origins of Magpie are sure to resonate with Australian fans. Initially, the creative process took inspiration from The Beatles’ Let It Be sessions, as Peach Pit aimed to capture that spontaneous, in-the-moment vibe. “We wanted to hit the studio with a bunch of ideas and let the songs take shape on the fly,” lead singer Neil Smith explained. “We’d done it before with singles, so we thought, ‘Why not try it for a whole album?’” However, after several unproductive sessions in their hometown of Vancouver, the band found themselves facing a creative wall. In need of a reset, they decided to pause their efforts and head to Melbourne for their first-ever Australian tour, where they ultimately discovered the inspiration they had been searching for in the form of the iconic Aussie bird.

“I was struck by how magpies are seen as both good and bad omens,” Smith said, with the bird’s duality resonating with him as he navigated the challenges of quitting drinking alongside the band’s creative difficulties. “The album reflects those highs and lows, from heartbreak to new love.”

Peach Pit will bring The Magpie Tour to Freo.Social on Friday, February 28, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to frontiertouring.com/peachpit

