Dionne Warwick to hit Australia One Last Time in January

Five-time Grammy Award-winning music legend Dionne Warwick is set to embark on her One Last Time Tour across Australia this summer. The tour will kick off at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Saturday, January 11, 2025, before heading to Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.

Over her six-decade career, Warwick has achieved 30 hit singles, 20 best-selling albums, and numerous awards, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the BB King Lifetime Achievement Award. Second only to Aretha Franklin as one of the most charted female recording artists of the rock era, Warwick’s classic hits like Walk on By and I Say a Little Prayer continue to resonate, with three inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In 2023, Warwick’s legacy was further honoured with the continued success of her documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, her induction into the American Jazz Hall of Fame, and recognition at the 46th Kennedy Center Honours.

Beyond her music career, Warwick has been a committed humanitarian, advocating for global health initiatives, including AIDS awareness and children’s hospitals. She participated in the all-star charity single We Are the World and made history with her collaboration on the hit That’s What Friends Are For alongside Gladys Knight, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder, raising awareness for AIDS.

Dionne Warwick will bring her One Last Time Tour to Riverside Theatre on Saturday, January 11, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to frontiertouring.com/dionnewarwick

Prev x Next →