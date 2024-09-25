Jeff Lang brings More Life album tour to The Rechabite

Acclaimed Australian guitarist and singer-songwriter Jeff Lang is hitting The Rechabite on Thursday, October 10, as part of an Australia-wide tour for his new album More Life.

Lang, a three-time ARIA Award winner, has established himself as a pivotal figure in the Australian roots music scene over his three-decade career. With an impressive discography of over 32 albums and a book that is now in its second printing, his contributions to music have been recognised with inclusion in the National Film and Sound Archives.

Lang will be performing with his band during the tour, and his set will feature a selection of songs from More Life, which came out on Friday, September 13.

The album is a culmination of years of creative collaboration, featuring contributions from notable artists such as John Butler, Liz Stringer, Don Walker, Fred Leone, William Crighton, Kerri Simpson, and Suzannah Espie, as well as guest appearances by Bassekou Kouyate and Debashish Bhattacharya.

Fans will also have the opportunity to see John Butler—featured on the album’s lead single Seek High—and ARIA Award winner William Crighton perform live as they join Lang as special tour guests at all of the shows.

Jeff Lang’s More Life album tour hits The Rechabite on Thursday, October 10, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au

