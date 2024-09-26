Joan As Police Woman returns to Australia

American songwriter Joan As Police Woman has announced her return to Australia next year, performing key songs from throughout her career alongside music from her new album Lemons, Limes, and Orchids.

The tour kicks off in Brisbane and hits Sydney, Melbourne, Angelsea and Hobart before wrapping up at Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The twelfth of her studio albums, Lemons, Limes, and Orchids is described as “a nocturne about love and loss” and sees Joan venture deeper into her jazz influences with further affectations associated with electronic and ambient music.

Joan Wassar began her music career with the Dambuilders and first toured Australia in 1996, opening for Jeff Buckley on his second and last Australian tour. The group disbanded in 1998, and Joan took on the Joan As Police Woman persona in 2004 for her solo work, blending soul, classical, and indie music together in her sound and elevating it with her potent lyricism.

She has collaborated with a range of talented and highly respected artists, including Anohni, Tony Allen and Rufus Wainwright.

Joan As Police Woman hits Heath Ledger Theatre on Saturday, May 31, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to theprestigepresents.com.au

