Local media and musicians kick goals for a cause as Reclink Community Cup returns

Community fundraising event, the Reclink Community Cup, returns this year, bouncing down at Leederville Oval on Sunday, October 6.

In this head-to-head Aussie rules match, personalities from media and arts organisations, Newshounds, will face off against local musicians, Bandgropers, to raise crucial funds for Reclink Australia.

Reclink Australia’s structured sports and recreation programs enhance life outcomes for individuals facing mental illness, family violence, homelessness, social isolation, gambling harm, unemployment and substance rehabilitation.

Axel Carrington, Sgt. Hulka, Split Seconds and Stack of Bibles are lined up to perform live music on game day.

The event will also feature family-friendly entertainment, Spare Parts Puppets, mini golf, a petting zoo, feature bars, food trucks, and a relaxed atmosphere that emphasises community and team spirit.

Reclink Community Cup bounces down at 2pm at Leederville Oval on Sunday, October 6, 2025. For more information, visit communitycup.com.au

