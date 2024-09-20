Kristin Hersh returns to Perth for first time in a decade

Kristin Hersh is returning to Perth for the first time in a decade. The American singer, songwriter and guitarist, known for both her solo work and for fronting rock bands Throwing Muses and 50FootWave, will play Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

In 2023, Kristin Hersh celebrated her latest album Clear Pond Road with a series of sold-out performances along the east coast, marking her first Australian shows in seven years.

Currently in the studio, Hersh is working on a new Throwing Muses album which is set for release in early 2025.

Kristin Hersh plays Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to troubadourpresents.com

Prev x