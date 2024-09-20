Kylie Minogue kicks off highly-anticipated Tension Tour in Perth

Kylie Minogue has announced her highly anticipated Tension Tour for 2025, which will see the pop icon perform in cities across the globe on her biggest tour since 2011.

Opening at RAC Arena on Saturday, February 15, the tour will then head to Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before a run of dates through Asia and the UK, with more countries and dates to be announced over the coming weeks.

“I am beyond excited to announce the Tension Tour 2025,” Kylie said. “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far, and now, get ready for your close-up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!” ​

Tension II, a brand new collection of 13 songs, will be released on Friday, October 18 via Mushroom Music and is available to pre-order here. The high-energy, high-octane partner of the #1 album and global smash Tension sees Kylie head further into the electronic space and is packed full of dance floor anthems. The record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus the latest dance hit Edge of Saturday Night with The Blessed Madonna, as well as the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo and Sia.

Lead single from the new collection Lights Camera Action will be released on Friday, September 27 and is available to pre-save now.

“The Tension era has been so special to me,” Kylie added. “I can’t possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to Tension II.”

Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 2 from frontiertouring.com/kylie

