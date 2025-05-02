Tune into RTRFM’s Radio Love Month

RTRFM‘s Radio Love Month returns this month, as the station asks the community to show them some love and help keep them on-air for years to come.

Radio Love Month is an annual event run by RTRFM in which donations help to keep the radio station running 24/7 all year round.

This year, RTRFM is teaming up with Northbridge venue The Bird, with the radio station’s DJs getting the weekend started every Friday evening this May, with $1 from every Shelter Pale Ale donated to RTRFM.

DJ Ben Aguero kicks off the first Friday, with DJs C.Brom, Margie Rita, Liv Lightly, and Curlisu b2b Recycler each taking a turn hitting the decks on the following consecutive Fridays.

Listeners can also catch RTRFM DJs at Mary Street Bakery every Saturday morning this month and at a special Radio Love Month Takeover at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, May 31, with Rhian Todhunter, Arle and Britt Bro.

RTRFM is a registered non-profit charity, which means any donation over $2 is tax deductible.

You can donate to Radio Love Month from Thursday, May 1 to Saturday, May 31 at support.rtrfm.com.au

Prev x