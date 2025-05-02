CLOSE
May 2, 2025

Tune into RTRFM’s Radio Love Month

RTRFM‘s Radio Love Month returns this month, as the station asks the community to show them some love and help keep them on-air for years to come.

Radio Love Month is an annual event run by RTRFM in which donations help to keep the radio station running 24/7 all year round.

This year, RTRFM is teaming up with Northbridge venue The Bird, with the radio station’s DJs getting the weekend started every Friday evening this May, with $1 from every Shelter Pale Ale donated to RTRFM.

DJ Ben Aguero kicks off the first Friday, with DJs C.Brom, Margie Rita, Liv Lightly, and Curlisu b2b Recycler each taking a turn hitting the decks on the following consecutive Fridays.

Listeners can also catch RTRFM DJs at Mary Street Bakery every Saturday morning this month and at a special Radio Love Month Takeover at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, May 31, with Rhian Todhunter, Arle and Britt Bro.

RTRFM is a registered non-profit charity, which means any donation over $2 is tax deductible.

You can donate to Radio Love Month from Thursday, May 1 to Saturday, May 31 at support.rtrfm.com.au

