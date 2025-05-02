Spilt Milk announces fresh 2025 line-up

Spilt Milk music festival returns in 2025 with a line-up starring some of the most talked-about global artists from recent times. Led by international headliners Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, and ScHoolboy Q, the festival takes over Perth’s Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 7.

Kicking off the headline bill is US Pulitzer Music Prize-winning and West Coast hip hop icon, Kendrick Lamar. Known for his culture-shaping anthems such as King Kunta and Humble, the award-winning artist’s more recent achievements include last year’s release of his sixth album GNX, his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and picking up five awards at the Grammys for his 2024 song Not Like Us.

Florida artist and Billboard Woman of the Year, Doechii, will make her first Australian visit since the release of the widely acclaimed, 2024 Grammy Best Rap Album-awarded mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii has had success with tracks like NISSAN ALTIMA and DENIAL IS A RIVER, alongside her live performances at the Grammy Awards, NPR Tiny Desk, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and onstage with the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Ms. Lauryn Hill and more.

Heavyweight American DJ, producer, and HEKATE record label head, Sara Landry, joins the line-up, creating hard techno sounds that have shaped her global cult following after her debut album, Spiritual Driveby, in 2024.

Florida singer/songwriter, rapper, and actor Dominic Fike is another international drawcard for the event. Known for his hit singles 3 Nights, Babydoll, and misses, Fike has also made his name as an actor, notably starring in the HBO series Euphoria. He has collaborated with contemporaries and music legends, including Paul McCartney, JENNIE, Justin Bieber, Brockhampton and more.

Prolific American rap legend ScHoolboy Q also joins the bill. ScHoolboy Q has collaborated with icons Tyler, The Creator, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage, SZA, A$AP Rocky, and many more, alongside fellow Spilt Milk artist and Black Hippy alumnus Kendrick Lamar. He has received critical acclaim across his discography, including his latest album, Blue Lips, and has had five Grammy nominations in his almost 20-year career.

Other international acts set to hit the stage include US-based artist d4vd, New Jersey pop singer/songwriter Nessa Barrett, South Sudanese techno artist Skin On Skin, indie-rock artist sombr, and Texan artist and producer Chance Peña.

Homegrown talent includes Perth-based Indo-Australian DJ and artist Baby J, alongside interstate artists such as speed garage and jungle producer Club Angel, indie folk artist Esha Tewari, Gold Coast singer/songwriter Lyric, and Sydney performers Don West and Ennaria.

Singer/songwriter Mia Wray, hyper-pop pioneer Ninajirachi, and electronic-infused pop artist Rebecca Black round out the line-up alongside alt-rock group Rum Jungle, Californian-born, Gold Coast-based artist Sofia Isella, plus local favourites South Summit, folk duo The Dreggs, and indie rock four-piece The Rions.

This year’s Spilt Milk will also feature artists from Studio A, an art studio dedicated to empowering artists with a disability, and Victoria Park Arts’ Create Connect Art initiative, which holds open studio sessions that allow artists with a disability to explore different visual art mediums and projects. Furthering their art collaborations, the festival’s artwork features a piece from Dutch artist and designer Jerry-Lee Bosmans, renowned for his vibrantly coloured and bold compositions.

The Spilt Milk festival tour kicks off in Ballarat before heading west to Perth, with following shows in Canberra and the Gold Coast.

Spilt Milk hits Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Tickets are available from Thursday, May 8, from spilt-milk.com.au

