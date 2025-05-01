Perth indie rockers Hazel unveil new single The Void

Perth indie five-piece Hazel have delivered their first slice of new music for the year with new single, The Void.

Recorded at Debaser Studios with Andy Lawson (Noah Dillon, Mitch Santiago), The Void follows on from their debut EP Dreamstate last year.

The group are set to celebrate the launch with a live show at Mojos Bar on Friday, May 16, supported by Lazy Haze, Figurehead and Mistica.

The Void has definitely become one of the band’s favourite tracks we’ve created so far,” said Hazel upon releasing the new track. “The way it shifts from moody, introspective verses to a powerful, impactful chorus really draws listeners in—exactly the emotional journey we hoped to create. The style of this track flows naturally between the five of us, making the writing and recording process feel effortless.”

“Lyrically, the song is told from the perspective of someone watching a loved one navigate the aftermath of loss. It explores the quiet strength in observing their journey—how over time, pain slowly shifts from an open wound to a scar. That grief never fully disappears, but it begins to hurt a little less as time goes on. It’s a reflection on how healing often comes in subtle, silent steps and how witnessing that growth can be just as powerful as experiencing it yourself.”

After forming in 2024, Hazel took little time proving themselves as a solid live act, with support slots for the likes of Matt Corby, Eskimo Joe, Great Gable and more.

Hazel launch their new single, The Void, at Mojos Bar on Friday, May 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

Photo by Ben Davidson

