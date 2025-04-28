Post-hardcore pioneers Scary Kids Scaring Kids announce Australian tour

Post-hardcore pioneers Scary Kids Scaring Kids are hitting our shores for an Australian tour, performing their iconic self-titled second album in full.

Leading the 2000s post-hardcore wave with their explosive live shows and lasting influence, Scary Kids Scaring Kids have kept their legacy alive even after the tragic passing of original frontman Tyson Stevens. Now fronted by Albert Schweizer of Violent New Breed, the six-piece band will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s Magnet House on Saturday, November 19.

California metalcore legends A Skylit Drive will join Scary Kids Scaring Kids as special guests for the full run of dates.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids hit Magnet House on Saturday, November 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from thephoenix.au

