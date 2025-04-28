Black Swan launches first-ever Giving Day

WA’s Black Swan State Theatre Company is set to launch its first-ever Giving Day on Thursday, May 1, with all donations made during the 12-hour campaign to be doubled by matching donors.

Every dollar raised on Giving Day will directly support Black Swan’s community work, including local artists, creative learning programs, and expanding access to live theatre across WA. Donations of all sizes are welcomed, with all contributions over $2 being tax-deductible.

“When you buy a ticket, you’re only covering about a third of what it actually costs to bring a story to life,” said Black Swan CEO Ian Booth. “Giving Day helps bridge that gap and ensures we can keep telling bold, brilliant stories for all West Australians.”

WA-based writer and Black Swan-commissioned artist Mararo Wangai praised the company’s impact, noting their support was crucial in the development of his latest work Always Accra.

“Without a doubt, it would have been a difficult feat to achieve without the resources and encouragement that the Black Swan team invested in me,” said Wangai. “They are pivotal in supporting artists, nurturing new talents, and creating bold new work that speaks to the times we find ourselves in.”

Black Swan State Theatre Company will launch Giving Day on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Donations can be made online at charidy.com/blackswan

