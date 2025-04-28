RTRFM bring the noise with Dis-Order

RTRFM’s Dis-Order returns in 2025 with two stages celebrating all things noisy, punk and chaotic at Milk Bar on Saturday, May 24.

On the main stage, catch the raw punk of Chemical Head, the fast-paced attack of False Cobra, the no-holds-barred energy of Last Quokka and the heavy noise of Sooks.

Meanwhile, on the floor, it is full DIY with the punch of Crosscheck, the grit of Guttered and the thrash of Puke.

RTRFM’s Dis-Order takes over Milk Bar on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from rtrfm.com.au

