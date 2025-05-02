David Bridie brings reimagined catalogue to the Ellington Jazz Club

Contemporary musician and songwriter David Bridie is set to launch his newest album, On Karen’s Piano, at The Ellington Jazz Club on Sunday, June 1.

The seven-time ARIA award winner has had an extensive career spanning 35 years, from founding member of acclaimed musical groups Not Drowning Waving and My Friend the Chocolate Cake to releasing six albums as a solo artist. Using the beloved grand piano of a close friend, the new album was recorded in her memory and utilises only piano and vocals and features songs reimagined from both his solo and group back catalogue.

Bridie has earned multiple awards, including AFI, ARIA, AACTA, and screen music awards, and worked on soundtracks for television series, Australian films and documentaries. Bridie has also worked with Christine Anu, Archie Roach, Frank Yamma and George Telek on projects as a record producer.

David Bridie’s On Karen’s Piano album tour hits The Ellington Jazz Club on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from ellingtonjazz.com.au

Prev x