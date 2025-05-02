Ningaloo Sky Festival lights up Exmouth with stellar debut

West Australian alt rock band Eskimo Joe have been announced as the headline act at the Ningaloo Sky Festival in Exmouth this June. The new event, organised by The Shire of Exmouth and held biennially, will give festival-goers the chance to experience the culture, cuisine, and celestial wonders of the Ningaloo Coast.

Running from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, June 29, the festival’s program includes live music performances, a drone show, food stalls, degustation dinners and astronomy talks. ARIA Award-winning Fremantle trio Eskimo Joe are set to be highlight of the weekend when they headline a free community concert on the Saturday night.

The Ningaloo Sky Festival runs from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29, 2025 in Exmouth. For more information go to ningaloosky.com.au

