triple j’s One Night Stand is coming to Busselton

triple j‘s popular all-ages music festival, One Night Stand, is coming to Busselton in 2025.

The station announced today that the annual event would return to Western Australia for the first time in nearly ten years, taking over Barnard Park on Saturday, May 24.

The line-up for the event was revealed earlier this week, with local indie rockers Spacey Jane to headline. Joining them on the day is production powerhouse LUUDE, Indigenous rap supergroup 3%, singer-songwriter Ruby Fields, Sydney psych rockers Velvet Trip, and pop trio Blusher, with one triple j Unearthed competition winner yet to be announced.

Launched in 2004, One Night Stand sees some of Australia’s best acts and thousands of music fans descend on a regional town for a massive day and night of live music. The event has taken place in locations all over the country, including Dalby, Alice Springs, Dubbo and St. Helens. The festival has come to Western Australian twice before in its history, with visits to Collie in 2008 and Geraldton in 2016.

Tickets for One Night Stand 2025 just went on sale at 2pm WST today, with fans encouraged to get in quick as tickets for last year’s show sold out quickly.

All proceeds from the $15 ticket price will be donated to music industry charities Support Act and The Push, as well as local charities the Undalup Association and the Karri Karrak Organisation.

triple j’s One Night Stand hits Barnard Park, Busselton, on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

