Floodlights bring Underneath album tour to WA

Following on from the release of their third studio album, Underneath, last week, Melbourne alt rockers Floodlights have announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The five-piece heads to Western Australia for shows at Freo.Social on Friday, May 9, and The River, Margaret River, on Saturday, May 10. Local folk rock group The Bures will support Floodlights on the west coast leg of their tour.

Floodlights play Freo.Social on Friday, May 9 and The River on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from floodlightsband.com

