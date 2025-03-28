Psychedelic Porn Crumpets announce seventh studio album Carpe Diem, Moonman

Perth rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have released a new single, Weird World Awoke, along with news of an upcoming album and global tour.

Weird World Awoke is the second track released this month in the lead-up to the band’s seventh studio album, Carpe Diem, Moonman, which is out on Thursday, May 15. It will be the band’s first album since their 2023 record, Fronzoli.

“It’s all getting a bit strange, ain’t it? Or are we just older now, and it’s always been like this? Will it get better?” said the band’s songwriter and vocalist, Jack McEwan. “Music alike is a delusional puzzle, a craft of nonsense to most, but every now and again you hear a tune that keeps you ticking. This…is not even close, but it’s different. And that’s good, for some.”

Following a hometown show at Rosemount Hotel earlier this month, the band kick off the Australian leg of their global tour in Sydney this weekend before heading to the United States, the UK and Europe.

The ARIA Award-nominated band has performed at multiple festivals across Australia, including Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Laneway Festival, Desert Daze, The Great Escape, SXSW, BIGSOUND and All Points East.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ new single, Weird World Awoke, is out now, with the upcoming album, Carpe Diem, Moonman, out Thursday, May 15, 2025. Tickets for the global tour are on sale now from psychedelicporncrumpets.com

