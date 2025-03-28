Hot Cross Critters bring ‘egg-pic tale’ to The Rechabite this Easter

Comedic Easter pantomime Hot Cross Critters will hit The Rechabite on Good Friday this April. Described as an ‘egg-pic tale’ of ‘nu-Aussie folklore,’ the show features absurdist comedy, puppets, drag, and a live band.

The pantomime’s plot follows local critters being pushed out of their lands, a disenfranchised bunny diaspora, and a philanthropist egg that may be behind more of it than he lets on. Through comedy, the performance explores colonisation, capitalism and ecoterrorism.

The new show is brought to The Rechabite by Mummy’s Plastic Inc., a production and performance organisation founded by Boorloo artist Rose KB (pictured above), who is known for producing popular shows The Wetness and ROSE [LIVE], in addition to running performance experiences in Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart.

The show stars local performers Rose KB and Elijah Bartholomew (House of BOK) and features a guest cameo by WOBBLES (Dior Dynasty), along with narration from Bobby Fletcher (All Things Queer, RTRFM), live music from Perth rock band Australian Critters, and TV design and puppets by local artist Jack Caddy.

Hot Cross Critters is showing at The Rechabite Main Hall on Friday, April 18, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from humanitix.com

Prev x