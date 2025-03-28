Red Temples announce sophomore single Water from the Stars

Following their 2024 debut single, Medicine Man, Perth indie rock band Red Temples have announced the release of their follow-up single, Water from the Stars, out on Friday, April 4.

Hailing from Victoria Park, the five-piece—comprised of Jim Churchill (vocals and guitar), Chris Ellis (guitar), Paul Dean (bass), Seath Churton (drums), and Philly Blunt (keys)—have been bringing live shows to the Perth music scene since their formation in 2021.

With the band’s distinct sound blending early 90s rock with soul, blues, and reggae, their single Water from the Stars reveals further depth in their songwriting, exploring self-discovery and the tectonic, unexpected changes in life.

Recorded with Sam Pettit at Fatback Studios and produced by the band themselves, Water from the Stars is the first of two singles to drop in early 2025, with an EP and subsequent launch expected mid-year.

Red Temples’ single Water from the Stars is out Friday, April 4, 2025. For more info, head to redtemples.band

