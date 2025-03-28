Michael Savage and Moody Alice team up for double album launch celebrations

Local alt-country singer Michael Savage and father-daughter duo Moody Alice are set to share the spotlight for a double album launch at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, April 26.

Michael Savage, solo artist and bass player of The Little Lord Street Band, will be celebrating the launch of his fourth studio album, Mystery Flight, on vinyl. Released in October last year, Mystery Flight features 10 tracks of 60s-inspired guitar pop alongside harmonic vocals. Savage will be joined by his full band, and his set list will include tracks from Mystery Flight in addition to some more country-inspired songs set for release on later albums.

Savage will be joined by Moody Alice, the local father-daughter duo known for their reflective lyrics and complementary stylings, who are also celebrating the release of their latest album. Released last week, Beautiful Accident is the duo’s third album and combines themes of heartbreak and vulnerability with poetic storytelling and delicate melodies.

Local musicians Clay Brown (duo) and Nate Lee Band join the line-up as the evening’s opening acts.

Michael Savage and Moody Alice play Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

Prev x