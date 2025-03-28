Mandurah Country Music Festival saddles up for 2025

Mandurah Country Music Festival is set to return for its fourth year, taking over Rushton Park on Saturday, October 25.

Hosted by RegFest, the festival will bring to the stage some of Australia’s best established and emerging country music artists, including Brad Cox, Travis Collins, Sunny Cowgirls and more.

The all-ages, family-friendly event will feature a selection of food trucks, with bites from the Twisted Kitchen, Sweet On The Run, Hungry Dragon Food Truck, and more, with a licensed bar area.

Market stalls will also feature clothing from Yeah Mate Apparel, Hide and Chic, Outbackleather, and more, with camping and accommodation options available for attendees.

Last year, the music event featured hit country artists including Perth singer-songwriter Adam Brand, country-rock duo The Wolfe Brothers, and Tasmanian singer Casey Barnes.

Check out the full line-up below:

Brad Cox

Travis Collins

Sunny Cowgirls

Taylor Moss

Hayley Jensen

Scarlet’s Way

Kate Hindle

Sally Jane Music

Mandurah Country Music Festival will hit Rushton Park on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from regfest.com.au

Prev x