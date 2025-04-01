Dope Lemon howls into a new musical era with fifth album Golden Wolf

Angus Stone is set to bring his solo project, Dope Lemon, to stages across the country this year as he celebrates the release of his fifth studio album, Golden Wolf, on Friday, May 9.

The tour kicks off with a WA show at Metropolis Fremantle on Tuesday, July 25, before heading east for shows in major cities in Australia and New Zealand.

Described by the laid-back groover as a “reflective introspection with wild sonic landscapes,” the new album features three songs that have been released so far, including Sugarcat, Electric Green Lambo, and the title track, Golden Wolf, which dropped late last year.

Angus Stone, known for his work as part of the duo Angus & Julia Stone, has a history of success, with their hit single Big Jet Plane topping triple j’s Hottest 100 in 2010.

Angus, working under the moniker of Dope Lemon, has headlined for artists such as Post Malone for his recent 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour, as well as making appearances at festivals Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Dope Lemon’s fifth studio album, Golden Wolf, is out on Friday, May 9, 2025, with a show at Metropolis Fremantle on Tuesday, July 25. Tickets are on sale Monday, April 7, from livenation.com

Prev x