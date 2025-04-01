New music festival arrives in Freo

A new music festival is coming to Fremantle this year.

Titled ARRIVAL, the inaugural non-profit event runs across The Naval Store, PS Art Space, and Buffalo Club from Friday, May 30, to Sunday, June 8.

Highlights of the festival include a DJ set from UK electronic trailblazers Mount Kimbie (pictured above), Los Angeles folk singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt, Brooklyn rockers DIIV, and Atlanta rapper Bktherula.

Supporting acts feature local Australian talent including Melbourne ambient duo Wilson Tanner, Brisbane hardcore/screamo act Blind Girls, and ‘institutional dance party’ ClubbMedd, in addition to Perth artists Mali Jo$e, Nika Mo, New Nausea and Mira Nala.

Created in partnership with the City of Fremantle, organisers say they hope the festival bridges the gap for Western Australia in the winter national touring circuit and are looking to make it an annual attraction with a dedicated arts program coming in the following years.

ARRIVAL festival runs across The Naval Store, PS Art Space, and Buffalo Club from Friday, May 30, to Sunday, June 8, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from arrivalfestival.com

Prev x