Skegss bring Top Heavy tour to the west coast

Byron Bay rockers Skegss have just announced their biggest Australian tour yet.

Following a run of dates in the US and Europe, the duo’s Top Heavy tour lands at Dunsborough Tavern on Thursday, June 12; Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, on Friday, June 13; and Astor Theatre on Saturday, June 14.

Sydney indie rockers The Buoys will join Skegss for the full run of national dates, with local act Fool Nelson joining them for shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Skegss’ new single, So Excited, earlier this month, which followed on from the band’s third full-length album, Pacific Highway Music, late last year.

Skegss play Dunsborough Tavern on Thursday, June 12; Froth Craft Brewery on Friday, June 13; and Astor Theatre on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from skegss.com

