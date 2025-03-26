Late Night Orchestra bring the sounds of Massive Attack and the trip hop era to Perth

After a celebrated debut last year, Late Night Orchestra are back in 2025, bringing together some of Australia’s finest musicians to pay homage to the legacy of Massive Attack and the trip hop era.

The all-star lineup of vocalists includes ARIA winners Adrian Eagle, Katie Noonan, Thandi Phoenix, and THNDO, who will perform with Late Night Orchestra’s 12-piece ensemble featuring strings, brass, and a full band.

Perth audiences will be the first to experience the new show live when it lands at Astor Theatre on Saturday, August 2, before heading across the country for shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Massive Attack are considered trailblazers of the trip hop movement, blending hypnotic beats, brooding atmospheres, and politically charged lyricism to redefine electronic music.

To celebrate their legacy, the Late Night Orchestra will reimagine Massive Attack’s iconic catalogue, delivering a lush, cinematic take on classics while also paying homage to the artists they inspired.

Late Night Orchestra are designed to be “the ultimate house band for the greatest afterparty that never existed.” With a dynamic, ever-evolving line-up of musicians and vocalists, Late Night Orchestra’s performances honour some of the most influential and exciting artists of the last 30 years.

Late Night Orchestra perform the Music of Massive Attack & The Trip Hop Era at Astor Theatre on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au

