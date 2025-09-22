Travis announce first Australian tour in 24 years

Scottish alt-rock band Travis have announced their return to Australia for their first local shows here in 24 years.

Celebrating their 1999 album The Man Who, the tour kicks off at Metropolis Fremantle on Thursday, January 8, before heading off to audiences in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

On their first visit down under since their sellout 2001 Australian tour, the multi-platinum and BRIT Award winners will perform their classic album The Man Who in full along with other fan favourites from their discography. The record was a stellar success throughout Australia, reaching platinum status and selling in excess of 110,000 copies, while in the UK the album spent nine weeks at #1 on the UK Albums Chart.

While formed in 1990, Travis rose to prominence in 1997 with the release of their debut album, Good Feeling, which saw them join Oasis on tour through the UK and US. The follow-up, The Man Who, earned the group further recognition, and they have since had a rich tour history that includes headline performances at major festivals around the world, such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Fuji Rock, T in the Park and more.

Travis’ The Man Who in Concert tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, September 5, from livenation.com.au

