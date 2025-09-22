Psych-folk artist Swimming Bell announces debut Australian tour

American psych-folk artist Swimming Bell is touring down under for the first time, bringing their spellbinding sounds to Western Australia with performances at NewFarm New Country near Denmark on Sunday, October 18, and a free show at Fremantle Arts Centre on Monday, October 19.

Swimming Bell is the project of LA-based musician Katie Schottland, who weaves rich harmonies, gentle psychedelia, and immersive folk textures into a sound that feels both timeless and experimental.

Through her EP Somnia, released in May and produced by Rob Schnapf, Schottland has expanded her sonic world, blending Laurel Canyon folk traditions with modern indie experimentalism. Most recently, Swimming Bell released a cover of Beck’s The Golden Age on Wednesday, August 5.

Since her 2019 debut EP, The Golden Heart, Schottland has developed a reputation for evocative songwriting and has drawn comparisons to Sharon Van Etten, Meg Baird and Rosali.

Swimming Bell play NewFarm New Country on Sunday, October 18, and Fremantle Arts Centre on Monday, October 19, 2025. More info available from wfac.org.au

