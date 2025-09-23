Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre reveals Sunday Music summer program

Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre have announced the program for their 2025/26 season of Sunday Music, with a curated lineup offering a diverse mix of genres by both local and international artists.

The series opens on Sunday, October 5, with the powerhouse of Australian blues, country and gospel, Kankawa Nagarra, also known as Olive Knight. Nagarra, an elder from the Wangkatjungka community in the Kimberley, will perform alongside Iconyx, whose connection to the late Archie Roach and Gurrumul welcomes her performance and reimagination of their music.

Little Guilt will bring their honeyed vocals, hypnotic synths, and wistful lyricism to the stage on Sunday, October 12. Since their formation in early 2021, the indie five-piece have drawn the attention of music lovers across Australia with sold-out venues around the country. The afternoon will also see a performance from Perth-based songwriter Brodie Loves.

LA-based psych-folk artist Swimming Bell hits Sunday Music on Sunday, October 19, bringing their dreamlike sonic landscapes to Fremantle as part of their debut Australian national tour. Eight-piece folk band Clove will join Swimming Bell as special guests for the show.

To wrap up October’s line-up, award-winning songwriter and storyteller David Milroy will join Howard Smallman (harmonica/vocals) on Sunday, October 26, promising a show of originals, crowd favourites, and timeless blues standards. Zukhuta will also hit the stage, featuring long-time collaborator John Wilson, drummer Hardy Perrine, saxophonist Marc Osborne and Grammy-winning Lucky Oceans, who pioneered the use of pedal steel guitar in African music.

November kicks off with acclaimed First Nations artist Bumpy, who will bring her distinctive blend of contemporary soul, folk, funk, and jazz to the stage on Sunday, November 2. Sunday Music favourite Boox Kid will also be there to deliver his signature dreamy electropop.

Pond frontman Nicholas Allbrook will deliver a special performance in WFAC’s front garden on Sunday, November 16. Joined by his musical collaborators, the psychedelic-rock artist appears following the creation of a program inspired by Theo Koning’s exhibition at WFAC.

Sunday, November 23, will see the return of Lucky Oceans for a Twang! performance. He will be joined by WA-based band Kombi a Train, who are known for their upbeat rhythms, psychedelic experimental guitars and blend of rock and American Latin music.

Sunday, December 14, welcomes the remarkable Stella Cain, who will be joined on stage by members of the Watkins Street Choir and two additional local choirs run by her aunty, Anna Wallwork. The collaboration is a powerful extension of the choral elements in RODDY, her debut EP, evoking the communal warmth and connection that defines her work.

“Sunday Music is everything that’s great about Freo—sunny arvos under the trees at Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre, with a diverse range of the best new and established acts you’ll find anywhere in the country,” said the City of Fremantle’s Director of Creative Arts, Pete Stone. “And this year the café will be open again, hooray! Jump on your bike and head down; it’s free, it’s just for you, and it’s the perfect end to a Freo weekend.”

Check out the full Sunday Music summer series lineup below:

Kankawa Nagarra and Iconyx on Sunday, October 5

Little Guilt and Brodie Loves on Sunday, October 12

Swimming Bell and Clove on Sunday, October 19

Zukhuta, and Howie Smallman and David Milroy on Sunday, October 26

Bumpy and Boox Kid on Sunday, November 2

Cassis and Phantom Island on Sunday, November 9

Nick Allbrook with friends on Sunday, November 16

Kombi a Train and Twang! on Sunday, November 23

Echo—Motion—Memory on Sunday, November 30

Stella Cain and Have a Good Day on Sunday, December 14

Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre’s Sunday Music program begins on Sunday, October 5, 2025. More information is available from wfac.org.au

