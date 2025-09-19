Stella Donnelly announces third album Love and Fortune

Perth-born, Melbourne-based indie rock artist Stella Donnelly has announced the release of her new single, Feel It Change, alongside news of an upcoming album, Love and Fortune, which is set to be released on Friday, November 7 via Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control.

Blending pianos and guitars in a more exposed and intentional way, Love and Fortune is a personal body of work that traces a profound period of change in Donnelly’s life. Collaborating with Donnelly on the 11-track album are musicians Marcel Tussie, Jack Gaby, Julia Wallace, Sophie Ozard, Timothy Harvey and Ellie Mason.

Love and Fortune follows her critically acclaimed debut album, Beware of the Dogs, and second album, Flood. The seven-time WAM Award winner has also featured on records with Feels and Methyl Ethel and participated in the Wiggles’ 2022 tribute album ReWiggled.

Premiering last week on the Huw Stephens’ BBC 6 Music show, Feel It Change follows on from last month’s double A-side release of Baths and Standing Ovations.

“I wrote this song on a baritone guitar in the shed of my share house, plugged into all of my housemate’s overdrive pedals. I think the neighbours started getting shitty after a while because I stewed on the same chords for ages,” Donnelly explained when reflecting on the track’s creation.

“It’s about the rumination of slowly peeling off the band-aid of a relationship that was doomed to fall apart. Trying to capture that phase of a breakup where all you do is bristle and fizz in resentment and finger-pointing.”

Stella Donnelly’s new album, Love and Fortune, is out on Friday, November 7, 2025, and is available to pre-order now at stelladonnelly.lnk.to

Prev x