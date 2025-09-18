MGK is heading down under in 2026

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly is making his way down under in 2026.

After teasing fans last month, MGK has finally confirmed an Australia visit next year. The tour kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, April 8, before heading over east for shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The musician was last in Australia in 2018 and is now returning better than ever to celebrate his new album, Lost Americana, which hit #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Machine Gun Kelly hits RAC Arena on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 25 from ticketek.com

