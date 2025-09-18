Buga Yanu Junba brings Kimberley languages to life in music

Tura, Marninwarntikura Women’s Resource Centre and Baya Gawiy have joined forces to bring Kimberley languages to life in their new album, Buga Yanu Junba.

The release is currently being celebrated by a Roadshow Tour featuring performances and workshops across the Kimberley region, with the official launch taking place on Friday, 19 September, at Baya Gawiy in Fitzroy Crossing.

The album, which translates to “Songs for Young Children,” is a collection of 22 songs in Bunuba, Gooniyandi, Walmajarri, Kimberley Kriol and English and was composed and recorded in Fitzroy Crossing over the past several years.

A collaboration between educators, families, Elders, musicians, language custodians, researchers, and cultural advisors, Buga Yanu Junba celebrates the culture, identity, and enduring strength of the Bunuba, Gooniyandi, and Walmajarri people of the central Kimberley region.

The Indigenous Literacy Foundation has published the illustrated songbook as a companion to the album and extends the songs’ reach with lyrics, chords and notation; in-depth translations; and introductions from each songwriter.

Each song carries stories and knowledge unique to the Kimberley, and the album allows these stories to be heard.

Buga Yanu Junba (Songs for Young Children) by the educators at Baya Gawiy is available to stream at tura.com featuring bespoke artwork animations. All royalties go back to the community.

