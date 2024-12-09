Train announce Australian headline tour

Multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train have announced their return to Australia next year.

The national tour kicks off at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, May 18, before heading east for shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

On their first visit to Australia in eight years, Train’s 2025 Australian Tour will see the band perform chart-topping hits from across their three-decade career, including Hey, Soul Sister, Drops of Jupiter, Drive By and more.

Joining Train on the road as support on all dates is Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, best known for her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the hit Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and the worldwide smash Suddenly I See.

Jason Wade of Lifehouse will also join as support on the tour, performing the band’s biggest tracks, including Hanging By A Moment, You and Me, Whatever It Takes and more.

Train’s 2025 Australian Tour hits Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 13 from destroyalllines.com

