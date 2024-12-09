Rising US country star Sam Barber announces debut Australian headline tour

US country artist Sam Barber is bringing his Restless Mind Tour to stages across Australia next year.

On his first-ever headline tour of the country, Sam Barber will perform at Freo.Social on Wednesday, April 18, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Hailing from South-east Missouri, 21-year-old Sam Barber released his debut album, Restless Mind, last month. It followed on from the success of Barber’s 2022 breakout single, Straight and Narrow, which was his first song to chart in the US.

Sam Barber’s Restless Mind Tour hits Freo.Social on Wednesday, April 18, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 from frontiertouring.com

Prev x