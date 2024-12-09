Emma Donovan announces WA homecoming show for ARIA-nominated new album

Award-winning singer-songwriter Emma Donovan is heading to Perth this week, playing Mojos Bar on Friday, December 13 in support of her ARIA-nominated new album, Til My Song Is Done.

She will be joined by local artist Banjo Lucia for her only Western Australian show on the tour.

The performance will be a special homecoming for Donovan, who is of Yamatji heritage from WA and regularly performs songs in Gumbaynggirr and Noongar traditional languages.

“Til My Song is Done is both my new single and the title track of my upcoming album,” Donovan said. “The lyrics ‘no rest til my voice is heard’ pretty much sums it up. I’ll never stop singing until I can’t sing no more. I want to go down in history doing what I love doing; and that’s to sing. I sing for everyone and everything, my kids, my family, my community, my people. My songs are never done. I have a story to continue and finish.”

The album tour follows Donovan’s recent national tour with US country star Charley Crockett.

Emma Donovan plays Mojos Bar on Friday, December 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from www.moshtix.com.au

