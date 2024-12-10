Atreyu bring The Curse to Australia

Atreyu are returning to Australia to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, The Curse. The California metal act will hit Magnet House on Tuesday, July 15, performing songs from the album as well as other fan favourites from across their career.

Returning down under for their first Australian shows in over a decade, Texan band Memphis May Fire will join Atreyu for the full run of Australian dates, which also includes shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Atreyu’s The Curse 20th Anniversary Tour hits Magnet House on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from thephoenix.au

