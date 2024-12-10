The Used celebrate 25 years with epic three-night album playthroughs across Australia

US rock band The Used will bring their Australian 25th Anniversary Tour down under next year.

The special celebration tour will see The Used performing three albums—their self-titled record The Used, In Love And Death, and Lies For The Liars—across three nights in major cities across the country.

The tour kicks off in Brisbane and hits Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s Magnet House with performances on Sunday, August 31, Monday, September 1, and Wednesday, September 3.

“I can’t wait to experience the joy in playing all three records from front to back,” said lead singer Bert McCracken. “I know it will be an amazing time. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I hope to see you there!”

“We feel extremely lucky and humbled to have been a part of something way bigger than ourselves for the past 25 years,” bassist Jeph Howard added. “To everyone that has been there from the beginning or is just starting out your adventure with us, thank you. Here’s to the next 25!”

The Used will bring their Australian 25th Anniversary Tour to Magnet House on Sunday, August 31, Monday, September 1, and Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 13 from destroyalllines.com

