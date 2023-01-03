TONE CITY RECORDS FESTIVAL Returns with national line-up

Local independent label Tone City Records will take over Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, March 4 with the return of the Tone City Records Festival.

The special event is spearheaded by local indie rockers DICE (pictured above), NSW’s Rum Jungle and QLD surf rockers Lazy Ghost, along with some of WA’s best indie acts.

Check out the full line-up below:

DICE

Rum Jungle (NSW)

Lazy Ghost (QLD)

Madoc Plane

Angie Colman

Sophian

Little Guilt

Spici Water

Fool Nelson

Bad Weather

Hey So Hungry

Tone City Records launched their record label with a special live event at Freo.Social last summer, with a line-up featuring Siobhan Cotchin, Nectar and more.

Over the past two decades Tone City has produced, mixed and/or engineered releases for Abbe May, POND, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, You Am I and Birds of Tokyo, along with a heap of talented emerging artists along the way.

Tone City Records Festival hits Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, March 4, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

Prev x Next »