PERTH FIREWATER FESTIVAL Smoke on the water

Perth Firewater Festival is set to land at Langley Park this week with a special summer concert series running from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8.
Over three nights, the festival will feature some of the best live acts from Western Australia and across the country, including Drapht, Eskimo Joe, Gyroscope (pictured above), End of Fashion, Diesel and more.
Check out the line-up below:
Friday, January 6
Drapht
Downsyde
Matty B
Bambuseae Rhythm Section
Melium Australis
Saturday, January 7
Eskimo Joe
Gyroscope
End of Fashion
Josh Johnstone & Co
Joan & the Giants
Sunday, January 8:
Diesel
Bloom
Blue Shaddy
Sophian
Stacey Ann
Perth Firewater Festival is presented by the Perth Leisure Lifestyle Show and supported by the City of Perth.
Perth Firewater Festival hits Langley Park from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.firewaterfestival.com.au