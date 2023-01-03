PERTH FIREWATER FESTIVAL Smoke on the water

Perth Firewater Festival is set to land at Langley Park this week with a special summer concert series running from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8.

Over three nights, the festival will feature some of the best live acts from Western Australia and across the country, including Drapht, Eskimo Joe, Gyroscope (pictured above), End of Fashion, Diesel and more.

Check out the line-up below:

Friday, January 6

Drapht

Downsyde

Matty B

Bambuseae Rhythm Section

Melium Australis

Saturday, January 7

Eskimo Joe

Gyroscope

End of Fashion

Josh Johnstone & Co

Joan & the Giants

Sunday, January 8:

Diesel

Bloom

Blue Shaddy

Sophian

Stacey Ann

Perth Firewater Festival is presented by the Perth Leisure Lifestyle Show and supported by the City of Perth.

Perth Firewater Festival hits Langley Park from Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.firewaterfestival.com.au

