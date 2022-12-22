RTRFM Reveal their most played tracks of 2022

Perth community radio station RTRFM 92.1 has revealed its 100 most played tracks of 2022, with local singer-songwriter Anna Schneider (pictured above) taking out the top spot with her song Gaslight.

RTRFM playlists are independently selected by the station’s presenters, meaning the most-played tracks of the year have been acknowledged by multiples shows and DJs.

The most-played tracks also reflected RTRFM’s eye for Western Australian music and emerging artists in particular. Local artists made up 56 per cent of the top 100 played tracks, while 76 per cent of the top 100 were Australian acts.

Female or gender non-conforming artists were also dominant, with 74 per cent of the top 100 most played tracks from non-male fronted acts.

Throughout the year RTRFM played about 65,000 individual tracks, with Breakfast host Taylah Strano pressing play on more than 8,000 unique songs alone.

Local singer-songwriter Anna Schneider released her single Gaslight in January.

“Anna Schneider has had a belter of a year, despite releasing this one and only single,” Strano said on Breakfast when announcing the results with RTRFM’s Music Director Matthew Perrett. “This song really took people by storm.”

“It’s a very truthfully powerful track from Anna, capturing the nuances of somebody gaslighting you, and follows the personal catharsis when you break-free from a gaslighting relationship,” Perrett added.

Fifteen of the top 20 tracks came from WA-based artists; the two interstate artists to feature were King Stingray and Jamaica Moana. King Stingray popped up in the top 100 multiple times along with local artists Mia June, Web Rumors, Erasers, Stella Donnelly, Jewel Owusu, Grace Sanders and Mali Jo$e.

Kae Tempest‘s collaborative effort with Kevin Abstract, More Pressure, was the most popular track from an overseas act, coming in at number eight.

See the Top 20 below:

1. Anna Schneider – Gaslight

2. Web Rumors – Heaven

3. Mia June – Fish in a Bowl

4. Blue Honey – Colin

5. Anesu – Melanin

6. Methyl Ethel – Proof (feat. Stella Donnelly)

7. Dallas Woods – Grime

8. Kae Tempest – More Pressure (feat. Kevin Abstract)

9. Jewel Owusu – ur not my friend (feat. Mali Jo$e & NAMESAKE)

10. Erasers – Constant Connection

11. Web Rumors – Northern Service

12. Nika Mo – Stairs in the Nighttime

13. Widowspeak – Everything Is Simple

14. King Stingray – Camp Dog

15. Dennis Cometti – Death Rattle

16. Jamaica Moana – CYA

17. Angel Olsen – Big Time

18. Last Quokka – Cue

19. Grace Sanders – Attachment Theory

20. Jewel Owusu – American Honey

RTRFM 92.1 has revealed its 100 most played tracks of 2022. Check out the full list of their 100 Most Played tracks here

Prev x