CARLA GENEVE Hitting the wide open road

Carla Geneve has announced a national tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform in Melbourne, Adelaide, Launceston and Brisbane, before returning to Western Australia for shows at Nannup Music Festival, which runs from Saturday, March 4 to Sunday, March 5; and Wireless Hill Melville on Saturday, March 11.

Carla Geneve will be joined by special guests Ricky Albeck and the Belair Line Band and Georgia Oatley for the interstate shows.

The Wireless Hill show is part of this year’s Melville Summer Music Series, with Kimberley trio The Struggling Kings also set to perform.

Carla Geneve has been awarded seven West Australian song of the year prizes and a Vanda and Young International songwriting prize. Geneve was also nominated for an Australian Music prize for her latest album Learn to Like It.

