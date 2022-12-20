FREMANTLE ARTS CENTRE New Year’s Day celebration returns

Fremantle Arts Centre have announced their popular annual New Year’s Day celebration will return for its 15th edition on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

After several COVID-interrupted years live music is also back in a big way this summer, with a blend of reggae, soul, art-pop, funk, afro and world music acts to perform in the Front Garden.

The line-up features Sunshine Brothers, Soukouss Internationale (pictured above) and Lucy Peach (full band), while Hector Morlet will perform with tunes between supplied by the “enigmatic and mysterious” DJ Butter Chicken.

Fremantle Arts Centre’s New Year’s Day celebration goes down on Sunday, January 1, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to fac.org.au

