SNOOP DOGG Announces new tour dates

Snoop Dogg has announced a new run of Australian tour dates for 2023.

An Aussie tour was originally announced in September 2021 but was called off months later with the rapper citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts.”

The Californian hip-hop legend has now confirmed his imminent arrival, with the first show of the tour going down at Perth’s RAC Arena on Monday, February 27, 2023. The new tour dates also include extra shows in Sydney and Melbourne and a new show in Adelaide.

Snoop Dogg is visiting our shores on his I WANNA THANK ME tour, celebrating the release of his 17th album I Wanna Thank Me, and documentary of the same name, which were released in 2019.

It will be the first time Snoop Dogg has performed in Australia since 2014 when he headlined the Big Day Out.

Ticket holders are advised that previously-purchased tickets to the tour are still valid for these new dates.

Snoop Dogg hits RAC Arena on Monday, February 27, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to mjrpresents

